Pelosi distances herself from ally Swalwell amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied having any knowledge of sexual misconduct and rape accusations against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., after four women came forward.

Swalwell announced on Monday his plans to resign from the House amid a looming expulsion vote threat.

When asked by journalist Frank Sesno whether she knew about the allegations before bombshell stories came out from CNN and The San Francisco Chronicle over the weekend, Pelosi replied: "I had none whatsoever."

DEM SENATOR RIPPED FOR 'SMEAR' OF FEMALE ACTIVIST ADVOCATING FOR SWALWELL'S ACCUSERS: 'VERY BAD LOOK'

Pelosi, a longtime ally of Swalwell’s who pushed for his ascension up party ranks, distanced herself from the fellow Bay Area Democrat during an event at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

She admitted Swalwell’s resignation announcement Monday was a "smart decision" and the "right thing to do" after a wave of sexual harassment allegations threatened to force his ouster in Congress.

Four women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, including one former staffer who alleges the congressman raped her when she was too intoxicated to consent.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., planned to introduce an expulsion resolution against Swalwell on Tuesday prior to his resignation announcement. The measure would have needed a two-thirds majority to pass and some Democrats had already pledged to support it.

Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday after major labor unions and congressional endorsers pulled their support, citing the accusations against him.

Pelosi, who still wields considerable influence among California Democrats, dodged when asked if she personally advised Swalwell to resign from Congress.

SWALWELL'S 'BEST FRIEND' IN CONGRESS TURNS ON HIM AFTER BOMBSHELL ALLEGATIONS TORPEDO HIS POLITICAL CAREER

"Oh, I think that was his decision," she replied. "That's the right thing to do … not to subject members to have to take a vote on something like that, and not to subject your family."

"If you have a challenge that you have to address, it’s best addressed not as a candidate for governor and not as a member of Congress," Pelosi added.

She called on him to exit the race following the wave of sexual harassment allegations, and had not yet endorsed his campaign to be next governor of California.

Pelosi is not the only Democratic lawmaker to profess ignorance about the accusations against Swalwell.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., on Monday accused his close congressional ally and longtime friend of living a double life.

"I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric Swalwell," Gallego said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gallego's statement came after Swalwell had dropped out of California's 2026 gubernatorial race amid the wave of sexual harassment allegations.

In 2025, Pelosi announced her plans to not run for reelection after a decades-long career in the House.

A spokesperson for Swalwell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.