Ronna McDaniel on Virginia elections: Common sense won on Tuesday

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel spoke to ‘The Faulkner Focus’ on Thursday about the Republican victory in Virginia and how it is likely to impact the 2022 midterms.

RONNA MCDANIEL: It’s really interesting to hear Democrats after the election continue to ignore the concerns of parents, continue to say parents are not telling the truth when they’re concerned about critical race theory. It is amazing that they’re not listening to the American people about inflation, about open borders. Common sense won on Tuesday. The American people are looking at Biden’s administration and saying ‘what are they thinking? Why did they destroy our energy policy? Why do we have open borders? Why are they calling parents domestic terrorists? Why is woke culture winning out over all the things that we know are so important in this country?’ And common sense won and the Republican Party stands for common sense and the American people embraced that wholeheartedly on Tuesday, and that bodes really well for 2022 because Democrats have decided once again not to listen.

