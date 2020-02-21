Ronna McDaniel: Adam Schiff refuses to accept Mueller report's conclusions

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for pushing a “misinformation campaign” that Russia got President Trump elected.

“It’s completely false. We had the Mueller report. Chairman Schiff won’t accept those results.” McDaniel told host Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime.”

“The American people elected President Trump and the Democrats refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election because they failed, they had a bad candidate," she said, reacting to a New York Times report that intelligence officials warned the House Intelligence Committee that Russia is meddling again to help Trump win in November.

The Times report said: “Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said, a disclosure to Congress that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him."

The Times reported that "the day after the Feb. 13 briefing to lawmakers, the president berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place."

McDaniel rejected the notion that Trump has not made an effort to stop Russia from meddling in U.S. elections.

“That’s why you’ve seen the sanctions and that’s why you’ve seen the president be tough on Russia. He doesn’t want anybody meddling in our election,” McDaniel said, citing Trump's decision to enact tougher sanctions on Moscow and give Ukraine lethal aid to counter Russia-backed forces.

“He's doing things that President Obama didn't do. The Mueller report exonerated this president but the Democrats continue to push this myth and this hoax because they want to confuse the American people and they want to delegitimize the 63 million Americans who elected President Trump," she concluded.