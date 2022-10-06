Ron Johnson slams FBI for burying Tony Bobulinski's allegations about the Bidens: 'Dangerous for our country'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., praised former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski for fulfilling his patriotic "duty" to come forward on FBI partisanship. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday, Johnson explained how the FBI ignored Bobulinski's allegations and "the complicit and corrupt media" has ignored the evidence he has presented to Tucker Carlson.

RON JOHNSON: First of all, I appreciate the fact that Tony Bobulinski came forward. Obviously, the complicit and corrupt media likely covered up my report, likely covered up the laptop, also covered up Tony's testimony, but he's a patriot. So he felt that his duty was to report to federal law enforcement as much as I warned him against that. I already had my subpoenas up. Christopher Wray - I wasn't getting any response whatsoever. And I warned him saying to Tony, you ought to come in, sit down, transcribe the interview with our committee and then we can make it public once we verify things. If you talk to the FBI, it's going to go into black hole. And that's exactly what happened. There are elements of the FBI that are thoroughly corrupt, highly partisan. We're seeing it in the way the Department of Justice is handling January Sixers versus the rioters in the summer. We have a multiple-tier system of justice here that's not being applied equally. And you've got partisanship, partisans in these federal law enforcement agencies basically looking at anybody who voted for conservatives as potential domestic terrorists. This is dangerous for our country.

