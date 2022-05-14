Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Sen. Ron Johnson: Pro-life office firebombing ‘fits’ FBI definition of ‘domestic terrorism’

Group called 'Jane's Revenge' claims arson attack on Wisconsin pro-life organization

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Throwing Molotov cocktail into pro-life office ‘fits' FBI definition of 'domestic terrorism': Sen. Johnson Video

Throwing Molotov cocktail into pro-life office ‘fits' FBI definition of 'domestic terrorism': Sen. Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reminds the FBI of its ‘domestic terrorism incident’ definition, which states it’s an 'ideological-driven criminal act.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is formally asking why an arson attack on a Wisconsin pro-life organization's office isn't being investigated or considered an act of terrorism in a letter he detailed on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, noting the FBI's own definition of a "domestic terrorism incident" states it's an "ideologically-driven criminal act."

BILL MAHER CONDEMNS PROTESTS OUTSIDE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES' HOMES, CALLS OUT WHITE HOUSE: ‘IT’S WRONG!'

SEN. RON JOHNSON: Of course, they're happy to call parents showing up at school board meetings concerned about indoctrinating our children, domestic terrorists. Here's the FBI definition of domestic terrorism incidents, says: 'An ideologically-driven criminal act, including threats or acts of violence, made in furtherance of a domestic ideological goal.'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says he believes throwing a Molotov cocktail into a pro-life office fits the FBI definition of domestic terrorism as an "ideologically-driven criminal act" on "Fox &amp; Friends Weekend" Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says he believes throwing a Molotov cocktail into a pro-life office fits the FBI definition of domestic terrorism as an "ideologically-driven criminal act" on "Fox &amp; Friends Weekend" Saturday, May 14, 2022.

WISCONSIN POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER GROUP TAKES CREDIT FOR MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK, WARNS OF MORE VIOLENCE

Now, I think throwing a Molotov cocktail into a pro-life office fits that definition. But apparently the FBI director, Merrick Garland and the President of the United States does not. They're not even speaking out against it. And I don't know what kind of resources they're putting into investigating the perpetrators of that act versus the largest FBI investigation in the history of this nation from people who walked into the Capitol to doors that are open for them.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Intimidation tactics should be ‘condemned’ by White House, DOJ: Sen. Johnson Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.