Sen. Ron Johnson: Pro-life office firebombing ‘fits’ FBI definition of ‘domestic terrorism’

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is formally asking why an arson attack on a Wisconsin pro-life organization's office isn't being investigated or considered an act of terrorism in a letter he detailed on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, noting the FBI's own definition of a "domestic terrorism incident" states it's an "ideologically-driven criminal act."

SEN. RON JOHNSON: Of course, they're happy to call parents showing up at school board meetings concerned about indoctrinating our children, domestic terrorists. Here's the FBI definition of domestic terrorism incidents, says: 'An ideologically-driven criminal act, including threats or acts of violence, made in furtherance of a domestic ideological goal.'

Now, I think throwing a Molotov cocktail into a pro-life office fits that definition. But apparently the FBI director, Merrick Garland and the President of the United States does not. They're not even speaking out against it. And I don't know what kind of resources they're putting into investigating the perpetrators of that act versus the largest FBI investigation in the history of this nation from people who walked into the Capitol to doors that are open for them.

