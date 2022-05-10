Wisconsin police investigating after group takes credit for Molotov cocktail attack, warns of more violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Madison, Wisconsin, are investigating claims reportedly made by a group called "Jane's Revenge" that it is behind the arson attack at a pro-life organization office Sunday.

Vandals threw a Molotov cocktail inside the Wisconsin Family Action building and then started a separate fire when it didn't ignite, police told Fox News Digital. Photos showed the exterior of the building was also tagged in cursive: "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either."

On Tuesday, a group called "Jane's Revenge," a reference to the 1970s-era Jane Collective, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Bellingcat journalist Robert Evans.

A statement attributed to the group predicted there would be more violence against pro-life groups.

"This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days. This is not a mere ‘difference of opinion,' as some have framed it. We are literally fighting for our lives. We will not sit still while we are killed and forced into servitude," the statement said.

"We have run thin on patience and mercy for those who seek to strip us of what little autonomy we have left. As you continue to bomb clinics and assassinate doctors with impunity, so too shall we adopt increasingly extreme tactics to maintain freedom over our own bodies," the statement continued.

"We are forced to adopt the minimum military requirement for a political struggle. Again, this was only a warning. Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy. Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings."

The statement claimed that "Jane's Revenge" is "in every city."

The Madison Police Department said it is aware of the claim and investigating.

"The Madison Police Department is aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action and are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim," the police said in a statement.

"We take all information and tips related to this case seriously and are working to vet each and every one. We encourage anyone with information about this arson to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014."

The Jane Collective was an underground pro-abortion movement that helped women obtain abortions before they were legalized with Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Vandalism has struck multiple pro-life and pregnancy crisis centers across the country after a leaked draft opinion signaled the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark ruling.