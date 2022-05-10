Karol Markowicz on NYC Jewish museum canceling DeSantis speaking event: 'Political games'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz sounded the alarm Tuesday after the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City canceled an event that was slated to feature Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Markowicz argued the move is an example of the leftist agenda being pushed in America.

New York City councilwoman Inna Vernikov announced that she is withholding her $5,000 donation to the museum, claiming DeSantis was barred from the speaking event.

Markowicz said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that DeSantis was an "obvious choice" for the event.

Elliot Abrams and Eric Cohen, who were working closely with the museum to plan the event, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that museum staff claimed DeSantis didn’t "align with the museum’s values and its message of inclusivity."

Markowicz said canceling the event sends the message that the museum doesn’t prioritize Jewish heritage or Holocaust education, rather, it pushes a leftist agenda.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage responded to the claims with a statement on Twitter: "This is not a free speech or censorship issue… This was simply a contractual and logistical decision. We welcome Governor DeSantis and elected officials from across the spectrum to visit the Museum of Jewish Heritage."

Markowicz said the statement is a lie.

"They’re the ones pushing hate. They’re the ones driving us apart," she told host Steve Doocy. "I am a Jew who does not feel comfortable going to the Museum of Jewish Heritage. I think that’s a real problem for them."

She explained that if DeSantis is not welcome at the museum, then she isn’t welcome either.

"It’s not just about Governor DeSantis," she said. "This is really about the rest of us. If he’s not welcome, that means something for the rest of us."

Markowicz said she’s had enough.

"We have to make it risky for them to play these political games," she said. "They can no longer push far-left policies and beliefs and expect no consequences. There are consequences, and here they are."