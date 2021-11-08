Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis: We will end contracts with companies aiding Biden in flooding illegal immigrants into Florida

DeSantis said going after private companies facilitating the illegal migrant flood in Florida was on the table

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Ron DeSantis rips Biden flights flooding illegal immigrants into Florida Video

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's going to do whatever he can to block illegal immigrants from being sent via flights into his state on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the Biden administration flooding Florida with illegal immigrants on Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight." 

Over 70 flights landed in the Jacksonville Airport from the southern border, according to DeSantis' office

Migrants wait in line to enter a shelter in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico, on Monday, March 9, 2021. Photographer: Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of the persons sent on a Biden flight was a Honduran national who allegedly killed a father of four in Florida, DeSantis said. 

"If Biden had not been doing that, if he'd been doing his job, that individual be alive today," the governor said. 

BIDEN SAYS HE HAS 'NO IDEA' WHAT PAYMENTS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL BE, BUT BACKS COMPENSATION

In October, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was arrested in Jacksonville and charged with the murder of Francisco Javier Cuellar. DeSantis' office called the crime "horrific" and said that it showed the precariousness of "unfettered illegal migration."

Yery Noel Medina Ulloa

Yery Noel Medina Ulloa (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

DeSantis told Carlson that the Biden flights operate in the wee hours of the night at "one or two or three in the morning." He added that the flights were "unannounced" and he was given "no notice" and thus no ability to veto the flights. 

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) tours the El Paso Border Patrol Station, on June 25, 2021 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"The feds, of course, control the airspace and they're there on the ground. They take these folks and then they send them in other parts of Florida by bus or other parts of the southeast," DeSantis said. 

The Florida governor plans on fighting the flights despite the fact that the federal government has jurisdiction over airspace. 

"We're looking at what we can do. I think that they use these private contractors. So what we're looking at is how can we fight back against the contractors? We can obviously deny them state contracts, which we will do. Can we deny them access to Florida's market generally? Can we tax them? Can we do things to provide disincentives so they can't do it? So we're going to do whatever we can to do it,' he added. "But we are going to go after some of these contractors because they are bringing in people that are causing burdens on us and, as we've said, tragically caused someone to lose their life."

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah