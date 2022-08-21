New York Democrats ripped over migrant crisis, crime surge: 'Disaster for everybody involved'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul's soft-on-crime bail reform policies on "Fox News Live" Sunday, urging New Yorkers to elect a new governor to begin seeing change in the communities.

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This is a really terrible situation and should be eye-opening for the people in New York to elect a new governor because it was the governor's bail reform policy that is releasing people back onto the streets, including those individuals. New York City has a sanctuary policy that protects people in this country illegally committing crimes. I represent a community very diverse. We have a large immigrant population, including my own parents, but they were never incentivized with free hotel rooms that the taxpayers are paying for, free college, free education, and also the things that I mentioned before. They were never incentivized in this manner. They were only given the opportunity to come here and work hard, and I don't know why this mayor is rolling out the red carpet and offering to pay for people to be placed in hotel rooms when New Yorkers are really struggling right now with cost of living, with inflation, they're leaving our state in droves because they can't afford to live here. Now they want them to foot the bill for all these other expenses that the mayor and the governor incentivize.

