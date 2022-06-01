Sen. Marshall describes helping heat-stricken migrant, says border among 'worst humanitarian crises' he's seen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Roger Marshall described the crisis at the southern border as "one of the worse humanitarian crises" that he has ever witnessed.

The Kansas Republican joined "Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to discuss his recent trip to the southern border, torching the Biden administration for being responsible for creating the crisis and incentivizing mass migration.

Marshall gave assistance to a migrant suffering from heat exhaustion on a recent dramatic trip to the southern border – an incident that he said was a window into the "unsustainable humanitarian crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marshall, a physician, was on a trip to the border in Texas , along with sheriffs from Kansas and was riding along with Brooks County, Texas, sheriffs in an area between where smugglers drop off illegal migrants, and where they are picked up by others. It’s a hazardous area with treacherous conditions for migrants who have often traveled thousands of miles.

Marshall went to the southern border because he said "Kansas is now a border state" because his state is also affected by the open-border policies of the Biden administration.

"We have people dying almost every day now from fentanyl poisoning. In my state, almost every state in the union is having people die from poisoning. What we saw was a humanitarian crisis. I've done physician humanitarian work across the world. I've been to Poland recently. This is one of the worst humanitarian crises I've ever seen, certainly the worst in this hemisphere, people (migrants) putting their lives in jeopardy," he explained.

Marshall called on Biden to visit the southern border to see the crisis he "created."

"Please come down and see for yourself. See the inhumane crisis that you've created. Your policies are creating this. You're harming the very people you think you're trying to help," he said, adding that the woman he encountered had not had any water for two days during the dangerous journey.

Marshall said the administration is creating a "magnet" for migration.

"This is going to be the California gold rush. They're coming across. They know they're going to get free health care, free food. They're going to get a phone, they're going to get a plane ticket to anywhere in the country they ask for."

