Border agents discover 1,500 Ibs. of meth, seize handgun

United States border agents arrested a Canadian citizen and seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine from a ship near the border, authorities said Thursday.

The seizure occurred Wednesday and was carried out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near Stuart Island, part of the San Juan Islands near the Washington state and Canadian border.

"Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities," said Jeremy Thompson, director of the Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Agents were inspecting an outbound vessel in U.S. waters a half-mile between the United States and Canada. While aboard the boat, they discovered 28 duffel bags containing "cellophane wrapped cylindrical packages," the agency said.

A later test determined the contents were methamphetamine, the agency said. Agents also seized a .9mm Glock handgun, authorities said.

The Canadian citizen piloting the boat was arrested. As of April, Customs and Border Protection Marine and Air Operations has seized 151,275 pounds of drugs for the 2022 fiscal year, according to agency figures.