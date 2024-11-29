Rocket launch attendees share their dreams about Trump and Musk alliance: ‘Awesome partnership for America’

Attendees of a test launch in South Padre Island, Texas, shared their thoughts about what they think the alliance between President-elect Donald Trump and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will mean for America.

American citizens, including President-elect Donald Trump, watched in late November as Musk's SpaceX successfully launched its Starship rocket to space. While the booster didn't make it back to land, reportedly landing in the Gulf of Mexico instead of returning to its launchpad, many attendees shared their excitement to Fox News Digital about America’s future.

An attendee named Mitchell said "I think Elon Musk has a lot of good ideas and I hope we can move those forward and use them in the government."

"This is an awesome partnership for America as well as for the world," a woman named Shelly said of the alliance between Musk and Trump.

A man named Chris suggested that this cooperation would work "hopefully for the good, not just for the left side or the right side, but for everybody."

"I think with Elon’s experience and Trump’s experience, it’s going to be unbelievable," a man named Ray suggested.

A man named Ken expressed his excitement, "I think it’s awesome to see someone like Elon taking responsibility and stepping up to the plate to help America be great again."

"They’re best buddies," a man named Joe said of Musk and Trump. "I think that that it’s going to be the next best thing since sliced bread."

An attendee named Anthony predicted, "I think for space we’re going to see a few barriers knocked down to the space industry. Maybe some more opportunities and hopefully some acceleration into different areas in the space sector."

One launch attendee named Ed said that "Elon has so many plans for the future and with Donald Trump behind him and his support, I think we’ve got a bright future, especially with space travel."

Many were also asked about how the incoming Musk-led Department of Government efficiency, or DOGE, will change America's government and economy.

Shelly said, "I would really like to see them focus on shrinking the government by 80% and giving the government back to the people, as well as cutting our taxes drastically by doing so."

"Cut the waste," a man named Raymos proposed.

"Try to streamline the government, that is one of the biggest things we’ve got to do," Ray suggested.

A woman named Lisa shared her hopes, "I want to see them gut the government because it’s ridiculously bloated."

"We all know there’s a lot of inefficiency," a man named Durk argued, suggesting perhaps they can "identify it and make some recommendations."

A man named Evan laid out how he thinks Trump and Elon cutting off government waste will directly help struggling Americans.

"When you look at just some of the weird government waste, it’s hundreds of millions, maybe billions - and there are just certain departments that don’t seem to be operating at a usefulness that is efficient for the country, but more importantly, just inflation really comes down to government spending and government overspending," he said.

"We’ve been spending trillions of dollars on waste, and if we can even cut a trillion or two dollars a year out of the budget, which I think is pretty reasonable, that’s going to really end up affecting us as the consumers and seeing inflation drop and our dollars being used for better things like veterans, homelessness, or even medical in some extent," he continued.