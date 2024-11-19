​Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy approve the 'very reasonable proposal' to abolish Department of Education

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, appointments of President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, gave their approval to a proposal that abolishes the Department of Education.

Corey DeAngelis, who is a senior fellow at the American Culture Project, posted on X that the Department of Education failed an audit for the third year in a row.

"Abolish it," DeAngelis, a prominent school choice advocate, wrote.

TRUMP WOULD NEED CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL TO DISSOLVE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT, EXPERTS SAY

"Very reasonable proposal." Ramaswamy responded.

"Yes," Musk, the owner of Tesla, added.

The Department of Government Efficiency, also called DOGE, is aimed at suggesting ways to dismantle government bureaucracy and restructure federal agencies in order to save costs and improve efficiency. DOGE is not an official government agency and it remains unclear of how the department will be structured and carry out its mission.

DeAngelis posted a report authored by Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., in which she slammed the education department for failing their latest audit.

KIRK CAMERON, CHRISTIAN PARENTS FLOAT REPLACING DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AS TRUMP MULLS CABINET PICK

"Just in case we needed more proof that Secretary Cardona has failed students, now we have the numbers. After two consecutive failed audits, it could only go up for Cardona, and yet he’s found a way to dig the hole even deeper, failing to live up to his promise to ‘revamp’ and address the audit failures," Foxx wrote. "Thankfully, the Trump administration will arrive soon and be able to clean up the messes created by the Biden-Harris administration. January 20th can’t come soon enough."

Trump signaled during the campaign that he supports abolishing the department.