​Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy approve the 'very reasonable proposal' to abolish Department of Education

The Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., slammed the DOE’s latest audit results.

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Trump urged to 'put parents back in the driver's seat' by abolishing Department of Education Video

Trump urged to 'put parents back in the driver's seat' by abolishing Department of Education

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice weighs in on President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to end the federal Department of Education and how the department could be improved if kept in place.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, appointments of President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, gave their approval to a proposal that abolishes the Department of Education.

Corey DeAngelis, who is a senior fellow at the American Culture Project, posted on X that the Department of Education failed an audit for the third year in a row.

"Abolish it," DeAngelis, a prominent school choice advocate, wrote. 

TRUMP WOULD NEED CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL TO DISSOLVE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT, EXPERTS SAY

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would be leading the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE") on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.  (Getty Images)

 "Very reasonable proposal." Ramaswamy responded. 

"Yes," Musk, the owner of Tesla, added. 

The Department of Government Efficiency, also called DOGE, is aimed at suggesting ways to dismantle government bureaucracy and restructure federal agencies in order to save costs and improve efficiency. DOGE is not an official government agency and it remains unclear of how the department will be structured and carry out its mission. 

DeAngelis posted a report authored by Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., in which she slammed the education department for failing their latest audit.

KIRK CAMERON, CHRISTIAN PARENTS FLOAT REPLACING DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AS TRUMP MULLS CABINET PICK

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) speaks at a hearing called "Calling for Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos" before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on Capitol Hill on May 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. University leaders are being asked to testify by House Republicans about how colleges have responded to pro-Palestinian protests and allegations of antisemitism on their campuses. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

"Just in case we needed more proof that Secretary Cardona has failed students, now we have the numbers. After two consecutive failed audits, it could only go up for Cardona, and yet he’s found a way to dig the hole even deeper, failing to live up to his promise to ‘revamp’ and address the audit failures," Foxx wrote. "Thankfully, the Trump administration will arrive soon and be able to clean up the messes created by the Biden-Harris administration. January 20th can’t come soon enough."

Trump signaled during the campaign that he supports abolishing the department.

Trump said he’ll prioritize "closing up the Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and sending all education and education work it needs back to the states."

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.

