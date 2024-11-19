​Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy approve the 'very reasonable proposal' to abolish Department of Education

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice weighs in on President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to end the federal Department of Education and how the department could be improved if kept in place.
Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.
Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.
Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.
Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program.
Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn.