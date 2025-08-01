Smithsonian temporarily removes Trump impeachment references from history museum, drawing liberal ire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Smithsonian's temporary removal last month of references to former President Donald Trump's two impeachments led to sharp criticism and a retort from the White House.

The Washington Post reported the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed references to Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibit display in July. It said an anonymous person familiar with the exhibit plans claimed the change "came about as part of a content review that the Smithsonian agreed to undertake following pressure from the White House to remove an art museum director."

Reached for comment, a White House spokesperson accused the Smithsonian museums of highlighting "DEI exhibits."

"Unfortunately for far too long the Smithsonian museums have highlighted divisive, DEI exhibits which are out of touch with mainstream America," spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital. "We are fully supportive of updating displays to highlight American greatness. The Trump administration will continue working to ensure that the Smithsonian removes all improper ideology and once again unites and instills pride in all Americans regarding our great history."

MICHELLE OBAMA PORTRAITIST'S EXHIBIT WITH TRANS STATUE OF LIBERTY PULLED AFTER PRESSURE FROM VANCE

A Smithsonian spokesperson told Fox News Digital the change was made during a review of the museum's "legacy content" and would be temporary, saying a "future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments."

"In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the "Limits of Presidential Power" section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed," a spokesperson said. "The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance.

"In September 2021, the museum installed a temporary label on content concerning the impeachments of Donald J. Trump. It was intended to be a short-term measure to address current events at the time, however, the label remained in place until July 2025. A large permanent gallery like The American Presidency that opened in 2000 requires a significant amount of time and funding to update and renew."

According to the Post, the temporary label offered information about Trump's impeachments, as well as those of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, the only other two presidents ever impeached. It also discussed Richard Nixon, who faced near-certain impeachment and removal from office in 1974 over the Watergate scandal. However, he resigned the presidency before that could occur.

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CALLS OUT SMITHSONIAN FOR PUSHING 'ONE-SIDED, DIVISIVE POLITICAL NARRATIVES'

The Smithsonian story drew considerable attention in the media. On CNN, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Conn., said Friday it was a "really disturbing" attempt at "whitewashing history" by a White House fixated on culture wars.

"This is an attempt to literally rewrite history," MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire fretted Friday on "Morning Joe," adding, "This is not the kind of thing that happens in a healthy democracy… It feels like it’s the kind of thing that leads us on a very slippery slope."

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice. He was first charged in 2019 by the Democratic-led House with articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. He was easily acquitted in the Senate in 2020. He was impeached again in 2021 over charges he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but again the Senate failed to convict.

Last month, the Trump administration accused the Smithsonian of using federal dollars to promote what it calls "one-sided, divisive political narratives" that fail to honor the greatness of the American story.

TRUMP’S FRESH WHITE HOUSE PORTRAIT SPARKS INTEREST AMID CONTROVERSY OVER NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY LEADERSHIP

White House official Lindsey Halligan blasted content currently on display at the Museum of American History’s Entertainment Nation exhibit in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The exhibit, which explores American pop culture, has drawn internal and external criticism for what some see as a politically loaded interpretation of cultural milestones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"American taxpayers should not be funding institutions that undermine our country or promote one-sided, divisive political narratives," Halligan said. "The Smithsonian Institution should present history in a way that is accurate, balanced, and consistent with the values that make the United States of America exceptional."

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.