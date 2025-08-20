Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

White House rips ex-White Stripes singer for slamming Trump Oval Office redecorating as 'gaudy'

WH communications director Steven Cheung responds to rocker's Instagram post about Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
The White House slammed former White Stripes frontman Jack White after he insulted President Donald Trump’s new Oval Office décor on Monday.

White House communications director Steven Cheung ripped the "Seven Nation Army" singer for calling Trump’s new gold-accented office "gaudy" and "vulgar," stating that the musician is "washed-up" and a "has-been."

"Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career," Cheung said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Former "White Stripes" frontman rips Trump.

Ex-"White Stripes" frontman Jack White slammed President Trump's new Oval Office decorations in an Instagram post on Monday. (Leon Neal/Getty; Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

He continued, "It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’"

Cheung’s statement followed White’s Instagram post on Monday night that featured an image of Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when they discussed finding peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the musician focused on attacking the gold decor adorning the office’s fireplace that was visible behind the two world leaders. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a meeting at the Oval Office of the White House, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, in Washington, D.C., August 18, 2025.   (Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS)

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room," White began

"Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie ‘Idiocracy,’" he added, mentioning Trump’s ambitions to host a UFC fight in front of the White House next year as part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has updated the look of the presidential office, adding gold adornments throughout the room, as well as framing a copy of the Declaration of Independence on a wall near the Resolute Desk.

Trump is also planning on adding a ballroom to the White House that will reportedly cost $200 million to build. 

The rocker continued slamming Trump’s renovations.

"Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it? What an embarrassment to American history."

Jack White signs copies of the record he made with Stephen Colbert in New York.

Jack White signing copies of the record he made with Stephen Colbert in New York in 2011. (AP)

White added praise for Zelenskyy at Trump’s expense, stating, "Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

White has feuded with the president in the past. His former band, The White Stripes, sued the Trump campaign in 2024 for using the riff from "Seven Nation Army" in intro videos during campaign rallies. 

White also called out celebrities who appeared friendly with Trump at a UFC fight in 2023.

"Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s—t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. - Jack White III," he wrote on Instagram at the time. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

