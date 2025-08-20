White House rips ex-White Stripes singer for slamming Trump Oval Office redecorating as 'gaudy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House slammed former White Stripes frontman Jack White after he insulted President Donald Trump’s new Oval Office décor on Monday.

White House communications director Steven Cheung ripped the "Seven Nation Army" singer for calling Trump’s new gold-accented office "gaudy" and "vulgar," stating that the musician is "washed-up" and a "has-been."

"Jack White is a washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career," Cheung said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

TRUMP INSTALLS MASSIVE NEW US FLAGS AT THE WHITE HOUSE – AND THEY DON'T COST TAXPAYERS A PENNY

He continued, "It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’"

Cheung’s statement followed White’s Instagram post on Monday night that featured an image of Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when they discussed finding peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the musician focused on attacking the gold decor adorning the office’s fireplace that was visible behind the two world leaders.

TRUMP SPARS WITH EUROPEAN LEADER DURING UKRAINE TALKS OVER KEY STEP TO PEACE

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room," White began.

"Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie ‘Idiocracy,’" he added, mentioning Trump’s ambitions to host a UFC fight in front of the White House next year as part of America’s 250th birthday celebrations.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has updated the look of the presidential office, adding gold adornments throughout the room, as well as framing a copy of the Declaration of Independence on a wall near the Resolute Desk.

Trump is also planning on adding a ballroom to the White House that will reportedly cost $200 million to build.

The rocker continued slamming Trump’s renovations.

"Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it? What an embarrassment to American history."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

White added praise for Zelenskyy at Trump’s expense, stating, "Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

White has feuded with the president in the past. His former band, The White Stripes, sued the Trump campaign in 2024 for using the riff from "Seven Nation Army" in intro videos during campaign rallies.

White also called out celebrities who appeared friendly with Trump at a UFC fight in 2023.

"Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s—t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. - Jack White III," he wrote on Instagram at the time.