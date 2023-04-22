Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Robert Kennedy Jr. calls out Biden with 2024 White House bid: I’m in ‘much better position’ to beat Trump

Kennedy announced his 2024 Democratic presidential primary campaign Wednesday in Boston

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss his forthcoming campaign, detailing his major political points on challenging President Biden. 

As Democrats await President Biden's potential 2024 campaign announcement, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has decided to throw his hat in the presidential ring. 

During an appearance on "Cavuto Live," host Neil Cavuto noted that many Democrats are not "too keen" on his decision to challenge the President Biden, but Kennedy assured voters that he is in a "much better position" to go up against the anticipated Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
    Image 1 of 2

    BOSTON, MA - APRIL 19: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for President on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

  • Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
    Image 2 of 2

    Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks during "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protest on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. WARNS AGAINST 'SYSTEM OF SOCIALISM FOR THE RICH' AS 2024 CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES

"Right now, polls show President Biden losing to Donald Trump, who is the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party" Kennedy argued, Saturday. 

"Ultimately, I think I'm in a much better position to beat Donald Trump than Joe Biden is. And I also just disagree with him on basic issues, like my father did with Lyndon Johnson on censorship. I don't think the White House should be censoring its political critics."

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. LAUNCHES DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGE AGAINST BIDEN, VOWS TO FIGHT 'CORPORATE FEUDALISM'

The Democratic challenger continued, touting that if Americans have an "appetite" for truth, he will be in the "White House in 2025."

"Like My dad ran on principle, he did not believe that he could win. And his objective was to tell the truth to the American people, and that's what I'm going to do. And if there's an appetite for that, I'll be in the White House in 2025," he said.

Some critics say that voters are looking for a fresh candidate in 2024, taking into account the physical risks associated with an older nominee. Kennedy Jr. weighed in, arguing that there are "things that [he's] much more frightened of."

"I'm clearly aware of that risk, but there are things that I'm much more frightened of than, you know, than death, for example. I'm much more frightened of losing my constitutional rights and of America losing its democracy," Kennedy Jr. continued.

"I don't think age is the major metric. I think the metric is your physical health and your mental acuity. So, I mean, there are people who are 80 years old, who I meet who seem almost younger than me. So I don't think the actual chronological age is the limiting factor. I think the more important issue is, is just the mental acuity," he said.

Kennedy is considered a long shot in the presidential race, but a new poll says he has taken a chunk of President Biden's supporters in the outset of his campaign. A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll says 14 percent of Biden’s 2020 voters flocked to Kennedy when he first announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Kennedy and Marianne Williamson are the first Democratic candidates to challenge Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

Fox News' Joshua Comins contributed to this report.

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.