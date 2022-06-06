White House worried about Jimmy Carter parallels to Biden presidency as approval rating remains low: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden White House is reportedly worried that the parallels to former President Jimmy Carter's presidency are going to stick as gas prices and inflation continue to increase and the president's approval rating remains low.

Politico reported on Sunday that President Biden and his aides were feeling defeated by their efforts to counteract the many challenges the Biden administration currently faces.

"Morale inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is plummeting amid growing fears that the parallels to Jimmy Carter, another first-term Democrat plagued by soaring prices and a foreign policy morass, will stick," Politico's Jonathan Lemire wrote.

The White House's plan is to get Biden out on the road to talk about his progress, and they hope to pile on their attacks against the GOP and paint the party as too extreme, highlighting the issues of gun control and abortion.

Biden is reportedly very frustrated that his approval rating has dipped below former President Donald Trump's, who Biden believes is the "worst president."

The report says that the president "erupted" over not being kept up to speed about the baby formula shortage. The president reportedly went against his staffer's advice when he declared the news of the shortage reached him.

Valerie Owens Biden, the president's sister, and First Lady Jill Biden believe the president is being managed with "kid gloves," according to Politico.

A person close with the president told the outlet, "let Biden be Biden."

"Biden’s inner circle is well aware of recent presidential precedent. Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton both overcame a rough first midterms only to benefit from economic turnarounds and cruise to reelection. But George H.W. Bush and, especially, Carter were felled by shaky economies and rising inflation," Lemire wrote.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the outlet that "this depiction of the White House is simply divorced from reality."

The president is set to join comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday for his first major media appearance in over 100 days.

"Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey," the comedian announced Sunday on Twitter.