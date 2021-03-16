Hunter Biden film being produced by Irish filmmakers — not Hollywood

A movie about Hunter Biden’s "wild life and dodgy business dealings" will be the new focus of the Irish filmmaking couple behind "Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer," a 2018 crowdfunded drama based on the real-life abortionist and convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell.

"Somebody has to tell this story, so we decided to make this movie," Phelim McAleer told Fox News Tuesday evening. "People need to know this story. It’s about some of the most powerful people in the country. Nobody knows it. But it’s shocking."

The movie, "My Son Hunter," would focus on "established facts" and not speculation or conspiracies, he said – but even that could prove damning.

"This is a story about a family -- but is it a story about a crime family also?" he pondered. "I think it is, from the research we were doing."

McAleer and his wife, Ann McElhinney, are hoping to raise $2.5 million over the next 60 days to fund the project – slightly more than the $2.3 they crowdfunded in order to make "Gosnell" a reality.

They raised about 10% of that total on day one, he said. (More info here.)

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for his "tax affairs" and has faced ethical questions about his business dealings in Ukraine and China. He has also denied wrongdoing.

The film will also explore Biden's alleged "elitist party lifestyle...family drama, and corruption."

"This is an incredibly fascinating story," McElhinney said in a statement. "It’s ‘Austin Powers’ meets ‘King Lear’ with a dash of ‘House of Cards.’ The story is so compelling that viewers on both sides of the aisle will find it incredibly entertaining."

McAleer is writing the script alongside another Hollywood screenwriter who he said asked not to be named in advance due to concerns about cancel culture and uncivil treatment.

"That’s the kind of toxic atmosphere that exists in Hollywood," he said. "People are genuinely scared of losing their livelihood, and even violence and mobs coming to their door."

The couple is in talks with Netflix star Laurence Fox to star as Hunter Biden – although his role is uncertain following his announcement that he is running for mayor of London.

It was too early in the process to discuss further casting decisions, McAleer said Tuesday.

Filming is expected to take place in Serbia over the summer.

"I believe Eastern Europe has a large number of strip joints as well, and attractive women," McAleer said. "All of these are essential to any Hunter Biden project."

In addition to "Gosnell," which the filmmakers said faced censorship, a lawsuit and distribution hiccups at the time, the McElhinny-McAleer team is also behind "Ferguson," a play on the Michael Brown case that prompted a walkout.

And McAleer’s "FBI Lovebirds," co-starring actor Dean Cain, received a roaring reception when it became the first play performed at CPAC last year.

It involves a dramatic reading of controversial text messages shared between former FBI Agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page following President Trump’s election in 2016.

The Hunter Biden investigation is being overseen by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, who was asked to stay on in his role after the Biden administration in early February asked that all other Trump-appointed federal prosecutors resign by the end of the month.

Hunter Biden said in December he was "confident" that investigators would find that he handled his affairs "legally and appropriately."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.