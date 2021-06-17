Can't make the 'Road To Majority Policy Conference' this year? Here's how to watch it at home

The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference, which has long empowered conservative activists to fight for their religious values at the polls, will be available this year for livestreaming on Fox Nation.

The conference, set to take place in Orlando, Florida, is focused on providing attendees with the information and professional connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout.

"Road to Majority is the nation’s premier grassroots conservative policy conference, and this year’s meeting is guaranteed to continue the momentum to win the majority in the 2022 midterm elections," a promotional for the event reads.

Prominent Republicans are slated to speak at the two-day event, including former President Trump, Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The event will begin on June 17 and will continue through the 19th.

Fox Nation is offering those who wish to live stream the event a 30-day free trial to the subscription service with the promotional code "FAITH."

