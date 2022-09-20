RNC's McDaniel to GOP candidates: Put Democrats on the defensive on abortion, then pivot to crime, inflation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel provided insight into the GOP strategy of addressing abortion, a key issue for Democrats, ahead of the 2022 midterms. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, McDaniel suggested Republican candidates put their opponents on the defensive and pivot back to other key issues like the economy and crime.

WASHINGTON AND OREGON VOTERS SAY ABORTION, AFFORDABLE HOUSING AMONG TOP ELECTION PRIORITIES

RONNA MCDANIEL: I think every candidate has to address [abortion] in their state. I do not think they can ignore it. I think they have to take it head on. This is where the Democrats want to play. They'll have the money to make this an issue. So we have to tackle it, put them on the defensive on their policy of due date abortion, on gender selection abortion – I think that's what China does, that you can abort a baby just because it's a girl – and then pivot to the voter as a whole voter. Most voters don't wake up thinking about abortion every day. What they're thinking about, and we know this, is crime and the economy. So it's got to be a three-step process. Address it, put them on the defensive and then get back on the issues that the voters care about.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: