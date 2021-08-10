RNC's Paris Dennard blasts the 'Squad' as midterm messaging heats up, predicts Trump involvement in campaign

Republican National Committee national spokesman Paris Dennard blasted "dangerous and irresponsible" rhetoric from members of the far-left "Squad" as the messaging from Democrats and Republicans on a variety of issues heats up ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Speaking with Fox News, Dennard slammed Democrats on defunding the police while highlighting the divide between establishment and left-wing Democrats, as well as made predictions as to the outcome of the midterm elections and former President Donald Trump's potential involvement in the campaign.

"What we have seen from the Democrat Party … is that they're more focused on politics and polls rather than facts and the American people," Dennard said when asked about Democrats' attempts to pivot their messaging on "defund the police" movements towards Republicans.

In June, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Republicans were actually the party in favor of defunding the police, citing their opposition to the Democrat-backed American Rescue Plan, a nearly $2 trillion spending bill that included some money for local police departments.

RNC'S PARIS DENNARD: LIBERAL MEDIA DISTRACTING FROM BIDEN'S ‘FAILURE’ BY FANNING RACIAL FLAMES AHEAD OF 2022

"The reason why you see Democrats pivoting away and trying to change their messaging and lying about things like defunding the police … is because they understand how wrong they are … and they try to run away from their rhetoric," Dennard said.

"But it doesn't work because they have progressives like Cori Bush, AOC, and Ilhan Omar and others who stand there and still perpetuate these horrific statements, things that are very dangerous and irresponsible about defunding the police," he added.

Dennard said there was a disconnect amongst Democrats between what was happening at the local level and in Washington, D.C., and that Democratic leadership was beholden to the "radical left elements of their party."

"They have the biggest megaphone, they're fundraising a lot of money, and there's doesn't seem to be any indication that Pelosi, Harris or Biden have any interest in actually leading by being bipartisan or leading by being more moderate," he said. "Everything they're doing right now shows us that they're interested in being hyper-partisan, hyper-divisive and siding with the more radical, progressive and socialist elements of the Democrat Party."

KAT TIMPF: DEMS BLAMING REPUBLICANS FOR ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ IS SURE SIGN OF BIGGER PROBLEM

When asked where the RNC thought it could make the biggest gains in the midterms, Dennard predicted Republicans would take control of the House of Representatives.

"We are confident that we are going to take back the House. That is ground zero. You can't be focused on 2024 unless you focus on 2022, and that's exactly what we're doing," he said. "When you look at our fundraising, the grassroots leaders across this country, everyday Americans are investing into the RNC because they believe that we are fighting for them."

"The Republican National Committee is focused on putting the American people first. We are listening to the American people. We understand that our party has grown significantly because of the leadership of President Trump," he added.

Dennard predicted Trump would always be a significant voice in the Republican party because of what he was able to accomplish by working with members of Congress.

"Everyone benefited from being under the Trump administration's policies that put Americans first. And so it's a record that we are proud of. We are proud of that America First agenda. And the president has supported our efforts to include him in the things that we are doing here in terms of fundraising," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our party is bigger, our party is better, our party is more diverse, our party represents the blue collar worker even more today because of the work that the Trump administration did working with congressional Republicans," Dennard said. "I think a lot of people are going to look back on those days and say, you know what, that was the type of leadership that we need. That's the type of bipartisan action that we want, and that's what we're going to elect in 2022."