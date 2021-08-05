Cori Bush defends calling to defund the police while having private security: 'You would rather me die?'

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., was ripped by viewers on Thursday after telling CBS News that the police "need" to be defunded, despite shelling out thousands of dollars for her own personal security detail.

Bush slept outside the Capitol this week to protest the end of the first eviction moratorium that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The representative was once homeless herself. She and Democratic leaders celebrated a short-term victory on Wednesday after the moratorium was extended to early October, albeit in a constitutionally dubious fashion.

But in recent days Bush has been called hypocritical for spending $70,000 on private security while pushing to defund the police. CBS anchor Vladimir Duthiers asked Bush to respond to the criticism.

AS DEFUND THE POLICE MOVEMENT TRICKLES DOWN FROM BIG CITIES, SMALL-TOWN AMERICA PAYS THE PRICE

"They would rather I die?" Bush asked. "You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know because that could be the alternative."

Bush said she would ensure she has security because she has had attempts on her life and has "too much work to do."

"So suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen," she added.

She suggested she had two options: Stay on the Capitol steps and stop evictions, or have a possible attempt on her life.

"I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now," she added, claiming "a white supremacist, racist narrative" is trying to stifle her.

Critics condemned Bush for her seemingly contradictory remarks.

CORI BUSH EXPLODES OVER PARDON OF ST. LOUIS COUPLE IN GUN-WAVING INCIDENT: MARK MCCLOSKEY'S ‘DAY WILL COME’

Lawmakers also weighed in, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who wondered if he had heard her correctly.

"This can't be real," Cotton tweeted.

Bush also appeared to threaten Mark and Patricia McCloskey this week after the couple was given pardons for wielding guns as Black Lives Matter protesters marched in their neighborhood last year. She said Mark McCloskey's "day will come."