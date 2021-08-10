RNC's Paris Dennard: Liberal media distracting from Biden's 'failure' by fanning racial flames ahead of 2022

Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Paris Dennard predicted this week that the liberal media would distract from the failures of the Biden administration by fanning racial flames across the country going into the 2022 midterm elections.

In an interview with Fox News, Dennard blasted the "false narratives" he said the media had been creating for years and vowed the RNC would be the "sounding board" for conservatives, as well as moderate Democrats and independents who no longer recognize a now "radical" Democratic party.

"We know that the liberal media is not going to be on the side of the Republican Party going into the midterms. They've been creating false narratives for many years," Dennard said when asked how the RNC expected the fight for the midterms to play out across liberal media outlets.

CDC ‘DOING THE BIDDING’ OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION BY MAKING HEALTH DISPARITIES A RACE ISSUE: PARIS DENNARD

"Now that they have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, what we see a lot of the liberal media doing is providing cover for them and not holding them accountable," he added. "In many ways, the RNC … is actually serving to be the entity that holds the Biden-Harris administration accountable for the things that are going on in this nation."

Dennard emphasized that because Democrats were in control of the White House and both houses of Congress, the RNC's voice was needed to connect with those opposed to the Democratic agenda.

"We are serving as that sounding board for those conservatives across the country, and quite frankly, those Democrats and independents who are more moderate, who are looking at the current Democrat Party and this Biden administration, and they don't recognize it," he said. "They see it as something that's so radical, so outside of the mainstream that they're not comfortable with it."

Dennard guessed the most important issue for the media heading into 2022 would be using race to divide Americans.

"I think there's no doubt that the liberal media will continue on their quest to fan the racial flames in this country," he said. "They want to continue to divide us rather than unite us. And they're going to try to insert race into every aspect of the conversation … because it's such an emotionally charged issue that really gets Americans worked up."

MIDTERM PREVIEW: THE TWO PARTIES VIE FOR ADVANTAGE

Dennard added the media would try and "radicalize" issues like the debate over teaching critical race theory in schools and the migrant crisis at the southern U.S. border in order to insert race in debates when it "should not be there."

He said that despite that, the RNC would continue to raise awareness and focus on issues related to the crises "created" by the Biden administration, including the flood of drugs coming into the country, human trafficking, the economic crisis, the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline and the reduced global standing of the U.S.

"This administration has been a complete failure and we're going to highlight that, but also give the alternative and show the American people what Republicans were able to do in the past while working with President Trump, and what we plan on doing, especially going into the midterm elections," Dennard said.

When asked why he thought the media was trying to divide Americans on issues like critical race theory and defunding the police, Dennard suggested struggling ratings could be playing a role.

Liberal outlet CNN, for example, has faced plummeting ratings since Donald Trump left office. The network even failed to reach one million viewers at any given point during the week of July 28 to August 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dennard also pointed to the American public's pessimism about the future as a direct result of the media's efforts to divide the country, especially on issues like defunding the police in places where violent crime is spiking.

"I think what Democrats in the mainstream media are doing is, in the absence of accountability and of actually accepting the faults and the failures of this administration and their failed feckless policies, they are just going back to race," Dennard added.

"Everyone is not racist, but when you see liberals and the media fanning the flames, especially with critical race theory and the indoctrination of our children, trying to actually change the core of what it means to be an American … that's not who we are as a country, that's not who we are moving forward, and that's not who we're going to be going into the 2022 elections," he said.