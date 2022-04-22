Riots in Sweden a 'direct result of mass migration' legal philosopher says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Recent riots in Sweden are a product of unfettered mass migration, a Dutch legal philosopher told Fox News on Friday.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson said the country was historically "tranquil," but recent riots show the consequences of unfettered mass migration.

"Recently, a Danish politician organized an event to burn a Koran. In response to this, there were riots across the country," Carlson said.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek said the current state of Sweden is an example of how a secure nation can turn very dangerous as "a direct result of mass migration."

"Let's be real here for a second. Even though in this particular case, there was a direct event that led up to it, which was the Koran burning… this is not something that is new to Sweden," she said.

"These riots happen very often. There are dozens of areas in Sweden, all over Sweden, where the police virtually lost all control. And that is with or without Koran burnings. And there's a very simple reason for that … probably up to 80% of the [migrants] there come from radically different cultures, first and foremost, Africa and the Middle East."

She said these new migrants do not respect Swedish culture or Western customs in general – adding that in many cases Westerners themselves have shown they have little regard for their own culture or customs.

"I feel like nowadays the West, the only thing that we stand for is … just transitioning our kids and posting Ukrainian flags in our bio on social media," she said.

"I blame the liberal left-wing elites who have allowed all of this to happen because they know that they have allowed these people to come into our countries with vast numbers. And they knew that this was going to happen because this is all part of their plan to destroy our social fabric and to destroy our identity and our society."