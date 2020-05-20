Rich Lowry dismantles WaPo columnist Jennifer Rubin's claim that right-wing dismissal of Stacey Abrams is racist

National Review editor Rich Lowry had a brutal response to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin after she suggested that his dismissal of potential Democratic VP candidate Stacey Abrams was based on her race.

On Wednesday, Rubin penned a piece in defense of the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate titled, "Gosh, what could be behind the right’s hatred of Stacey Abrams?"

"There is now a whole genre of right-wing punditry declaring, in hysterical and angry tones, that Stacey Abrams would be the worst pick in the history of vice-presidential picks. No, really," Rubin began her piece. "The people who defend their vote for President Trump, who support the most unqualified Cabinet in history and who think political experience is overrated now see a catastrophe if the former minority leader of the Georgia state House, the founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count and a rising star in the Democratic Party is picked as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee."

Rubin then pointed to a column Lowry had written in the New York Post on Monday rejecting the serious consideration of Abrams as Joe Biden's running mate.

“President Trump has rewritten the rules of political experience, yet it’s still a stretch to imagine someone who has only served in the Georgia legislature — and as a state representative, not even a senator — is ready to become leader of the free world,” Rubin quotes Lowry, stressing that Abrams was the "Democratic leader from 2011 to 2017," adding "but I’m sure overlooking an African American woman’s credentials was inadvertent."

She went on to knock Lowry for saying Abrams' "foremost political achievement to date — making her loss in Georgia a cause celebre among Dems — is built on nonsense,” suggesting that "massive voter suppression" led to her defeat despite the record turnout in the state's election.

"Why all the venom? Let’s begin with the assumption that it is perfectly reasonable to argue she is not the best VP choice or that her lack of national experience would weaken the ticket. But the anger, the determination to ignore her accomplishments... the resentment over her insistence on calling out voter suppression as the reason for her loss and feigned offense at her ambition (horrors!) smack of racism," Rubin insisted.

She then argued, "Abrams has committed the cardinal sin for an African American woman in the eyes of the right: She will not accept the legitimacy of elections won through voter suppression, and she will not be appropriately docile and humble. Unfortunately, I fear that this is just the beginning of the thinly disguised racism that we will see should former vice president Joe Biden select an African American as his running mate."

Lowry fired back in a lengthy Twitter thread refuting Rubin's claims that right-wing criticism of Abrams stems from racism.

"So @JRubinBlogger says that it’s racist to point out the Stacey Abrams doesn’t have much political experience, hasn’t done much, and is being presumptuous in her push to be Biden’s VP," Lowry began. "At this point, it’d be shocking—and surely, purely an accident—if Rubin has been consistent on any political matter. But let’s see how she fares under her own standard, shall we?"

The National Review editor then shared two separate opinion pieces written by Rubin for Commentary Magazine back in May 2008 knocking then-candidate Barack Obama for his lack of experience.

Lowry highlighted Rubin's claim that Obama "never seems to accomplish anything" leading up to his presidential election.

In a September 2008 column, Rubin called Obama "arrogant." In another column, she wrote that Obama an "arrogant presumptuous lightweight- all fanfare and no substance."

He then slammed the MSNBC contributor for suggesting that Obama was not "one of us."

"By Rubin’s standard, she wasn’t just wrong about Barack Obama, she was a racist in 2008," Lowry tweeted. "It’s amazing how she and @MaxBoot didn’t just switch sides, but instantly adopted the laziest and dumbest tropes of their new compatriots."

Rubin, who describes herself as a "conservative opinion writer" for the Washington Post, not only has become a prominent Never-Trump pundit in recent years but has become widely known for her infamous flip-flops in the Trump era.

Earlier this year, she accused conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh of being "racist" when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, after previously defending him from such attacks.

She was also mocked for dismissing the significance of the Iowa caucuses after previously saying they were "so important."