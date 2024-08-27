RFK, Jr.'s ex–running mate hits back at critics after he endorsed Trump: 'They've lost their soul'

California entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan hit back at criticism after her former running mate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. endorsed former President Trump on Friday at a rally in Arizona.

Shanahan responded to MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, who suggested RFK, Jr. "fully disgraced" his father’s name, and Democratic strategist James Carville , who suggested the former independent presidential candidate was "at the top of" America's "mental health crisis" and should be institutionalized.

"This is wild. I'm asking myself what happened to the party of 'when they go low, we go high,’ because right now, they're just going lower and lower and lower. And I'm shocked, I'm saddened, I'm worried for them, honestly," she said Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." "They've lost their soul. They've lost their direction."

Five of RFK, Jr.’s siblings released a statement denouncing his decision to endorse Trump, calling it a "betrayal" of their family’s values and a "sad ending to a sad story." They said they believe in the Harris-Walz ticket and want an America "filled with hope."

Shanahan told Fox News host Jesse Watters her ex-running mate is "one of the kindest" people she’s known, and that he said he doesn’t have a "bone of revenge" in his body.

RFK, Jr. suspended his 2024 campaign and endorsed Trump, acknowledging that he and the former president would continue to criticize each other on issues they hold different stances on , but ultimately, they would seek to form a "unity government."

The 70-year-old nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy said he wants to focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, preventing censorship and promoting children's health.

He told the crowd in Glendale, Ariz., that Trump will "make America healthy again."

"Making America healthy again is admitting the fact that we have the highest chronic health disease rate of any modern nation," Shanahan said. "We spend $4.6 trillion on health care. It doesn't seem to be getting us anywhere, so it's really asking the hard questions of why is our health care system not delivering healthy people?"

RFK, Jr. was officially added to the Trump-Vance transition team Tuesday.