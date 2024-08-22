Expand / Collapse search
James Carville takes on abortion, Tim Walz's tampon legislation and the term 'illegal alien'

James Carville joined 'Hannity' for a wide-ranging interview

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
 James Carville discusses the state of the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 election on 'Hannity.' 

Democratic strategist James Carville said he agrees with former President Clinton that abortion should be "safe, legal and rare."

Carville spoke with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday on "Hannity," arguing abortion can be limited if the country has "aggressive contraception" and "aggressive availability."

"You know, the actual abortion rate, the number of abortions has gone up since this idiotic Dobbs decision. And I think that Roe v Wade is right. It takes into account certain rights in the first trimester, certain rights in the second [and] certain in the third trimester," he said. 

Demonstrators in front of Supreme Court

Pro-life demonstrators hold signs while marching past the U.S. Supreme Court during the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Jan. 18, 2019.  (Getty Images)

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, nearly 50 years after the landmark decision was reached in 1973.

Hannity also asked Carville about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signing legislation last year that provides free menstrual products to students, claiming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate wanted to put them in boys' bathrooms.

"I will disagree with you vehemently and firmly on one thing. I think offering tampons to students is one of the best ideas I've ever heard," said Carville. "I'm very comfortable with tampons being offered free to students in school. I'm totally 100%."

The legislation Walz signed says menstrual products "must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12 according to a plan developed by the school district."

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A half dozen officials from Minnesota school districts told The New York Times they had not placed menstrual products in boys’ restrooms. Some students, teachers and administrators said menstrual products were typically placed in three places: girls’ restrooms, gender-neutral restrooms, or the nurse’s office.

Toya Stewart Downey, a spokesperson for the Robbinsdale district in the suburbs of Minneapolis, told CNN they have "provided free tampons and pads to all in ‘nongendered’ student restrooms and girls’ restrooms for grades 4 and up. They are also available from health staffers. We do not have menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms."

Hannity pressed Carville on using the term "illegal alien" to describe migrants coming across the southern border and entering the United States.

As seen from an aerial view, Texas National Guard troops watch over more than 1,000 immigrants who had crossed the Rio Grande overnight from Mexico on December 18, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

As seen from an aerial view, Texas National Guard troops watch over more than 1,000 immigrants who had crossed the Rio Grande overnight from Mexico on December 18, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (John Moore)

"Brother, I would call someone… I don't think any human being is an illegal, but I do think you should have border laws. I wouldn't mind saying that they're undocumented, but I just wouldn't call another human being an alien," said Carville.

"That's just…maybe that's the Catholic in me. I don't know, but I don't like the term alien applied to another human being."

