RFK Jr.'s sister 'completely disavows' him in MSNBC interview, says her brother 'set fire' to father's memory

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, disavowed her brother in an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid on Monday.

"Personally, I completely disavow and separate and disassociate myself from my brother, Bobby Kennedy, and his flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to daddy's memory," she said in an interview on her brother's choice to endorse former President Trump.

"I love Bobby and I have tremendous respect for the work that he's done in the past," she said. "But on this, he's wrong. On this, it's really important for people to understand that the Kennedy family endorses Harris."

Since withdrawing from the campaign, Kennedy spoke on Sunday about the "unity government" he is supporting alongside Trump. He said the former president agreed to pursue the key issues that were the focus of the independent candidate's campaign, such as ending the war in Ukraine, combating censorship and improving children's health in the U.S.

Kerry Kennedy said that Trump's "cruel sneering at human rights for suffering people in America and around the world" would have been anathema to her father.

"If my dad were alive today he would detest almost everything about Donald Trump," she said. "His lying, his selfishness, his racism, his cynicism, hatred, fascist sympathies, deliberate misinformation about vaccines, criminal felony convictions, rape of E. Jean Carrol, his contempt for the poor and suffering, for ethics [and] for democracy," she said.

RFK Jr. has responded to criticism that he has received from his wife and other members of the Kennedy family.

"You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the Biden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he's been a family friend for many years," he said.

"My family is – I understand that they're troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other," he added. "They're free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me."

Fox News Digital reached out to the former office for the Kennedy campaign but did not immediately receive a response.

