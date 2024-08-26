RFK Jr loses Secret Service protection after suspending campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially lost his U.S. Secret Service (USSS) protection on Monday, just days after his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Kennedy's press secretary confirmed the change in a statement to CBS News. Kennedy had gone through a long process to receive USSS protection in the first place, with his initial requests being denied earlier in the cycle.

It was not until the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in July that President Biden ordered that Kennedy receive Secret Service protection as well.

"In light of this weekend's events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy, Jr. Both prior to and after the events of this past weekend," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced shortly after Trump's shooting.

The candidate nevertheless withdrew from the race on Friday and endorsed former President Trump.

Kennedy spoke at length on Sunday about the "unity government" he is supporting alongside Trump. He said the former president agreed to pursue the key issues that led to his campaign, such as ending the war in Ukraine, combating censorship and improving children's health in the U.S.

Pollsters within Trump's campaign say they are already seeing Kennedy's supporters breaking toward the former president. Polls prior to Kennedy's withdrawal indicated that he was polling at 5% or 6% support in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Kennedy has also teased that Trump is likely to announce more additions to the so-called unity government in the near future.

"This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government," he wrote on X.

