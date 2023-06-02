RFK Jr says he's Democrats' best chance against Trump or DeSantis: I can beat Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argued on Friday that he has a better chance than President Biden of beating the leading Republican challengers in the 2024 election.

Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" to explain why he believes he will win in 2024, despite the latest Fox News poll that showed him with only 16% support in the Democratic primary.

"I just feel a tremendous amount of support," Kennedy told host Harris Faulkner. "Our internal poll numbers are showing me stronger against both Republican candidates than President Biden."

FOX NEWS POLL: MORE THAN HALF OF VOTERS THINK TRUMP IS A STRONG LEADER, BIDEN ISN'T

"When that kind of that kind of polling becomes public, Democrats are going to want somebody who can beat Governor DeSantis and who can beat President Trump."

Kennedy then argued that Americans don’t see Biden’s ability to win but said he expects the Democratic National Committee to discredit him as a "conspiracy theorist."

Kennedy has been the subject of controversy for a number of claims, including his belief that the CIA was involved in his uncle’s death. He also claimed during his appearance on "The Faulkner Focus" that the Biden administration is lying about the Ukrainian death toll in the war with Russia and that the Trump and Biden White Houses collaborated with Amazon to shut down competitors during the pandemic.

Former congressional candidate Suraj Patel accused Kennedy of running for president simply for publicity and said he has "zero chance" of winning in 2024.

Kennedy responded, "If I'm a conspiracy theorist, show me something I got wrong. Show me one fact I misstated."

RFK JR RIPS TRUMP OVER TIES TO BIG PHARME: ‘LEGALIZED BRIBERY’

He then weighed in on President Biden’s fitness for office, dismissing his fall at the Air Force Academy Thursday.

"I saw the sandbag that somebody put up there that they shouldn't, and anybody can trip and fall," he said. "I have compassion for the president."

Kennedy said he believes other questions about Biden’s age and mental acuity, however, are worth asking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But as for the 2024 election, Kennedy maintained his confidence in his fight for the Oval Office.

"I think I can beat [Biden] in a primary," Kennedy said.