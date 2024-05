Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accusing former President Trump and President Biden of colluding with CNN and violating the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) in a letter from Tuesday.

"The violations occurred when, based on the available evidence, CNN colluded with the Biden committee and the Trump committee to schedule and did schedule a debate with criteria that were designed to result in the selection of certain pre-chosen participants, namely Biden and Trump," the letter, filed by Attorney Lorenzo Holloway, claims.

The alleged collusion between Biden, Trump and CNN puts the parties "in a clear breach of federal campaign finance law," the letter explains.

Trump and Biden agreed in May to a debate hosted by CNN on June 27. The second debate, scheduled for Sept. 10, is set to be hosted by ABC.

Kennedy also spoke out directly about the legal complaint against his political opponents in a campaign press release.

"By demanding our campaign meet different criteria to participate in the debate than Presidents Biden and Trump, CNN’s debate violates FEC law and is a large prohibited corporate contribution to both the Biden and Trump campaigns," Kennedy said.

Kennedy's letter argues that CNN "admitted" that it had "informal conversations'" about the presidential debate with the Biden and Trump campaigns and claims that is evidence of collusion between the network and the two frontrunners in the presidential race.

Because both Biden and Trump have not been officially nominated by their respective political parties, Kennedy argues that "neither President Biden nor Mr. Trump is on any state ballot as the presidential candidate of their respective parties."

"Despite this, CNN has publicly cleared them both for participation in the debate and has represented to Candidate Kennedy that he does not satisfy this criterion, and, therefore, cannot participate in the debate," the letter continues.

CNN told Fox News Digital in a statement that RFK Jr. does not "currently meet" the polling criteria necessary for a debate invitation.

"The law in virtually every state provides that the nominee of a state-recognized political party will be allowed ballot access without petitioning," a CNN spokesperson said in a statement.

"As the presumptive nominees of their parties both Biden and Trump will satisfy this requirement. As an independent candidate, under applicable laws RFK, Jr. does not," the statement reads. "The mere application for ballot access does not guarantee that he will appear on the ballot in any state."

Kennedy still technically has time to qualify for the debate. The window for eligibility closes one full week before the June 27 debate date.

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.