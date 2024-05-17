CNN's Zakaria says first debate with Trump will be 'make-or-break' for Biden's campaign

CNN host Fareed Zakaria argued that the upcoming first debate between President Biden and former President Trump might decide the current president's chances at a second term.

"I think it‘s a big moment for Biden. I think it’s in some ways a make-or-break," Zakaria said during a guest appearance on "CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta." "He has a lot more to gain or lose from this."

CNN host Jim Acosta recalled Zakaria’s recent viral commentary, noting that the future of Biden’s presidency is in question as his polling drops against Trump. Acosta asked if Biden could "use these debates to turn that around."

Zakaria said Biden "has to approach this as if he‘s the underdog, as if he‘s coming from behind, which is all true, but it‘s hard for the president of the United States to think that way. It‘s one of the reasons presidents have typically done badly in debates, particularly in the first debate."

Zakaria argued that when someone serves as president, they are surrounded by people who defer to their opinion, citing then-President Obama’s surprising first debate against Mitt Romney, now a GOP Utah senator.

"Obama — who‘s a very good orator — did very badly in the first debate against Romney because the president has been spending his time governing, he's been spending his time with his Cabinet and his White House staff, all of whom defer to him. Every time he walks into the room, the Marine band plays, every time he walks under a tarmac, he‘s walking on Air Force One or Marine One. It‘s not an atmosphere conducive to recognizing that people can disagree with you," Zakaria said. "You don‘t realize that you have to punch and counter-punch."

"So Biden has to take this opportunity to be very feisty," Zakaria argued. "The thing I pointed out in that commentary was he is really behind on the question of who is more competent, and I believe that there‘s a 25-point drop from the 2020 rates for Biden. That is about energy, that‘s about your ability to show that you‘re in command, you‘re in control, so it‘s a big moment for Biden."

"I think it‘s a historic opportunity for him," he concluded. "There‘s a great moment for CNN. I think this will be one of the most widely and closely watched debates in American history."