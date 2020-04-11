Rev. Franklin Graham says praise from President Trump appreciated, should go to health workers battling coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

While praise from President Trump was greatly appreciated, the real work in the fight against coronavirus is being done by the incredible team of medical professionals on the front lines of New York City, Samaritan's Purse President Rev. Franklin Graham said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Graham reported that the organization's makeshift hospital in Central Park is going well.

In late March, Samaritan's Purse set up a 68-bed makeshift hospital in the park located across 5th Avenue from Mount Sinai Hospital. Just one day after opening, the team of over 70 physicians, nurses, and other health workers were already treating 12 patients.

During the daily White House press briefing on Friday, President Trump told reporters that Graham is a person he has "great respect for" and who "has done an incredible job in New York on Central Park" with Samaritan's Purse.

"And, I appreciate the nice things the president said, but it's not me," Graham told Hegseth. "It's an incredible team of doctors and nurses that have come from all across the country that are there working in Central Park. And so, I'm grateful for them. We wouldn't be able to do it if it wasn't for this team of doctors and nurses."

He continued: "We're expanding our work with Mount Sinai. We're going to be able to take some more beds. They've converted their lobbies with additional beds in the lobbies and we'll help in that area as well."

"Mount Sinai has been a tremendous partner," Graham remarked. "And, we're just thankful for their partnership. We work under their license -- working under them. And so, it's been a good partnership."

"And, the New Yorkers are tremendous," he added. "The people have come out just to encourage us. People have brought food to us. And, it's just incredible."

"I can't say enough about New York. What a great city," Graham concluded.

Graham and Michael W. Smith will hold an Easter Service on Sunday live from Central Park at 10 a.m. ET on the Fox News Channel.