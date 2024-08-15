Rev. Franklin Graham calls out 'Evangelicals for Harris' for 'trying to mislead people' using his father in ad

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham blasted the "Evangelicals for Harris" organization for using footage of his late father in an attack ad against former President Trump.

Graham is president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, which were founded by his father, the late Billy Graham. Billy Graham was a world-famous evangelist and considered to be an icon of American culture. A statue of him was installed at the U.S. Capitol in May.

Evangelicals for Harris, formerly Evangelicals for Biden, is a project of Faith Voters, a 501(c)4 organization.

On Wednesday, the group held a Zoom conference hosted by "reparations activist" Ekemini Uwan, who has argued that "Whiteness is wicked" and the police as an institution "needs to be destroyed and rebuilt. Policing was founded on the re-enslavement of Black people."

'WHITE DUDES FOR HARRIS' TO HOLD CALL AFTER 160,000 WHITE WOMEN JOIN ‘KARENS FOR KAMALA’ ZOOM

A new attack ad from the pro-Harris organization against Trump juxtaposes footage of the late Billy Graham talking about confessing one’s sins with an old interview of Trump saying he wasn’t sure at the time whether he had ever asked God for forgiveness.

Franklin Graham responded on X by sharing a screenshot of the ad on the official Morning Joe account and condemning Evangelicals for Harris using his father's image. He argued that if his father were alive, he would support Trump.

"The liberals are using anything and everything they can to promote candidate Harris. They even developed a political ad trying to use my father @BillyGraham’s image," he wrote in a social media post. "They are trying to mislead people. Maybe they don’t know that my father appreciated the conservative values and policies of President @realDonaldTrump in 2016, and if he were alive today, my father’s views and opinions would not have changed."

The official Evangelicals for Harris account replied, "Praying for you" along with a heart emoji beneath his post and later said in a retweet that Graham has "forsaken the gospel."

"The issue, Franklin, is that in your worship of Trump you have forsaken the Gospel," the group's account posted. "We are voting for Harris but we only worship Jesus. Remember the calling to which you were called. You know the Lord’s grace is always ready to receive you."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM ARRIVES IN POLAND FOR ‘GOD LOVES YOU’ TOUR AFTER AUSCHWITZ VISIT: ‘VERY SOBERING’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the Republican National Convention in July, the reverend said of Trump, "I am grateful and thankful for what he did as the 45th President of the United States. And I know that as the 47th President he will keep his word to the American people to Make America Great Once Again."

He led a prayer thanking God for saving Trump’s life, after the president narrowly avoided an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania. Graham went on to implore God, "And we ask that if it be thy will that you would Make America Great Again."