'Evangelicals for Harris' host has said 'Whiteness is wicked,' police need to be 'destroyed and rebuilt'

Wednesday’s upcoming "Evangelicals for Harris" event will be hosted by an activist who has a long history of bashing "Whiteness" and calling for the destruction of police departments.

The Evangelicals for Harris group announced on Saturday that activist Ekemini Uwan will be hosting their Zoom call this week, one of many identity-based online Zoom meetings in support of the new Democratic Party nominee that have sparked controversy.

Uwan has described herself on her website as a "reparations activist whose work spans the globe, as she has advocated for global reparations on behalf of Africans and African Descendants on the floor of the United Nations three times."

Evangelicals for Harris, formerly Evangelicals for Biden, is a project of Faith Voters, a 501(c)4 organization.

With the Zoom event approaching, past statements from her about race and policy have gone viral on social media.

'WHITE DUDES FOR HARRIS' TO HOLD CALL AFTER 160,000 WHITE WOMEN JOIN ‘KARENS FOR KAMALA’ ZOOM

"We have to understand something: Whiteness is wicked. It is wicked. It’s rooted in violence. It’s rooted in theft. It’s rooted in plunder. It’s rooted in power. It’s rooted in privilege," Uwan said at an evangelical Christian racial reconciliation conference in 2019.

She has also made numerous statements about law enforcement, such as calling to defund and even abolish the police as an institution.

"I would like to see at least 80% of the budget taken out and used for different services, that’s across the board around the country, then I’d like to see the police departments destroyed and rebuilt in phases. It has to happen in phases," she said in a July 2020 episode of her podcast. "I mean, completely reimagining what it is, I mean, down to changing the name so it’s no longer police. Y’all are public safety guardians, okay? And you do not have access to guns so easily willy-nilly, you can't go into a situation with your gun."

‘THEY TAKE US FOR GRANTED’: BLACK AMERICANS SOUND OFF ON MISCONCEPTIONS DEMOCRATS HAVE ABOUT THEM

She declared in October 2016 that the police "needs to be destroyed and rebuilt. Policing was founded on the re-enslavement of Black people."

She has also made numerous statements to the United Nations regarding reparations, including declaring Catholic and Protestant churches should pay their "debt" to Africans and their international diaspora.

She also has made more conventional progressive demands, such as calling to abolish the electoral college, establishing a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants and defending critical race theory.

Fox News Digital reached out to Uwan about her past comments ranging from referring to Whiteness as "wicked" to calling for the police to be destroyed. The activist defended her statements by declaring she "told the truth about the wickedness of whiteness," and said that people of European ancestry identifying as White is what enables White supremacy.

"This statement is not about the intrinsic dignity and image of God within people of European descent. Whiteness is not a synonym for white people; the racial construct of whiteness refers to an identity rooted in the evil lie of white supremacy," she wrote. "The call to divest is a call to dismantle the racist lies of white supremacy for white people. I told the truth about the wickedness of whiteness, which is a central pillar of the racial caste system, the need to divest from it, and their need to reclaim and embrace their God-given ethnicity."

"I preached the gospel and told them there is grace and that the blood covers. I am an anti-racist Public Theologian. I hold up a mirror, make people face the racist reflection staring back at them, and give them hope found in the gospel of Jesus Christ," Uwan said. "I’m not perfect in my work, but I prayerfully employ discernment and pursue wisdom, precision, and fidelity. I know that calling out well-guarded idols can produce protective, defensive, and blatantly hostile responses. My prophetic ministry, at its best, is fueled by agape love."

Fox News Digital also reached out for comment from both the Harris campaign and the Faith Voters organization behind the upcoming Zoom event and did not receive an immediate response.