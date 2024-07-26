'White dudes for Harris' to hold call after 160,000 White women join ‘Karens for Kamala’ Zoom

A virtual meeting dubbed "White Dudes for Harris" plans to hold a call on Monday to drum up excitement for Vice President Kamala Harris’ election bid.

"Over 10,000 white men from all across the country are expected to join the effort this week and will be on hand to welcome Vice President Harris to the presidential race and pledge to help get her elected," organizers said on a sign-up form for the call.

The call comes after 164,000 White women broke the world record for largest Zoom call on Thursday, all hopping on a meeting to show support for Vice President Harris’ presidential campaign.

The massive remote meeting – advertised as "White Women: Answer the Call" – featured multiple celebrity guests like U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician Pink, and actress Connie Britton, some of whom spoke to a horde of specifically White women, hoping to shore up support for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Britton, who also spoke during the virtual event, jokingly called the meeting, "Karens for Kamala."

The Thursday online gathering was inspired by a previous Zoom call directed at Black women last Sunday that was organized by activist group "Win With Black Women" only hours after President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from his re-election campaign, endorsing Harris.

That event had around 44,000 attendees and raised more than $1.5 million for the Harris campaign, The Guardian reported.

On Monday, more than 50,000 Black men also held a call in support of Harris.

Shannon Watts, the founder of gun-control advocacy group "Moms Demand Action" organized Thursday’s record-breaking meeting. Two days prior to the event, she posted on X, stating, "Time to organize a white women conference call like the Black women and men have to support Vice President Kamala Harris. Who’s in?"

According to Reason.com , the event raised over $1.8 million for the Democratic National Committee on Thursday evening, with attendees being encouraged to blast out a fundraising link to their friends and family.

Feminist outlet The 19th reported that by Friday afternoon nearly $7 million more had been raised.

In a speech to the virtual participants, Britton declared, "we've got a f------ job to do, y'all." The actress added that a future President Harris will "listen" as well as "lead with empathy, integrity, and the power of the truth."

She then gushed about the moment that Biden stepped down and the vice president assumed the mantle of presumptive presidential nominee. "It was seismic. Cosmic, even. And since then—have you seen it? Have you seen Kamala glisten in the brilliance and shine of her true power and leadership? And what does that feel like? Feels like self-love."

Watts, who also spoke on the call, called out White women for their previous voting patterns, stating, "The bad news is that a majority of White women vote for Republicans, because too many of us believe, subconsciously, that it is in our best interest to use our privilege and our support systems of White supremacy and the patriarchy to benefit us."

She urged them to break the mold and unite behind Harris. "White women, we have 100 days to help save the world!" she said.

Author and liberal activist Glennon Doyle also spoke to the 160,000 virtual attendees, telling them they need to "step up and out and into the gap between democracy and fascism," adding that when the election is won, they can say "we were among the women who finally united, and…we saved the goddamn world."

Ahead of Monday's meeting, the White Dudes for Harris sign-up vowed they wouldn't be bullied by the "MAGA crowd."

"Together, we aren’t going to sit around and let the MAGA crowd bully other white guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology because we understand that under MAGA everyone loses. We know that as white dudes, we have both a strong, and positive role to play in America’s shared future, and it begins with all of us cutting through the MAGA crap and reminding the folks who have co-opted American symbols what America actually means. We are excited to join together with you in this fight."

Ross Morales Rocketto, one of the White Dudes for Harris organizers, wrote on X that they were "inspired by the incredible organizing by Black women, men, and others! We are doing this because for too long our community hasn’t organized itself and that’s been to the detriment of everyone."

Harris’ entrance in the race has given Democrats a jolt of energy following weeks of uncertainty after Biden’s weak debate performance against former President Trump and a succession of calls from liberals for him to drop out.

Other demographic-specific calls in support of Harris have included South Asians and LGBTQ+.

Many supporters are now excited at the prospect of the first female president who is also Black and South Asian, but some have expressed concern that Americans may not be ready to vote for a Black woman.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris and Trump campaigns for comment on the calls.