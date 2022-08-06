Reuters criticized for article stating fatal Washington, D.C., lightning strike offers 'climate warning'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reuters is being criticized by social media users for an article stating the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people offers a "climate warning."

"Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition," the Reuters article states.

Officials in Washington, D.C., responded to reports of a lightning strike in the center of Lafayette Park, near the White House, on Thursday.

When DC Fire and EMS responded to the incident, four people were treated and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

THIRD VICTIM DIES AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE NEAR WHITE HOUSE

"No it doesn’t. It’s lightning. Kind of ancient thing," John Gibson said about the Reuters article.

"Reuters isn’t a news organization," NewsBusters News Analyst Kevin Tober said.

"They’re getting dumber," Kyle Becker said.

LIGHTNING STRIKES NEAR WHITE HOUSE

"Or, it’s lightning in the summer in DC. I grew up there, it happens," RedState Columnist Buzz Patterson tweeted.

Three people died after being injured by the lightning strike.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died after the lightning strike at Lafayette Park. A 29-year-old adult male also died.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.