Retired NYPD lieutenant reveals whether the NYC subway shooter could be classified as a terrorist
Joe Cardinale also shows how Frank James 'fell through the cracks'
Retired New York Police Department Lieutenant Joe Cardinale explained why accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James will be officially classified as a terrorist Wednesday on "Your World."
JOE CARDINALE: … [T]he fact that social media today can condemn somebody in one posting and yet let a man like this go on, rant and rave and never bring it to the attention of the authorities - that's bizarre to me. … That's the most bizarre thing that they can let these rantings go on - these hate rantings - and let them go on. … [T]his is what happens. And then you wait for him to do something before you say, "Oops, got to pull it back." So … politics aside, these companies need to … really do a better job at … bringing these people to the surface and stopping their rantings and bringing it to the attention of whoever. The FBI, local police, whatever it is, just get them notified - somebody - about this because he fell through the cracks that way. I don't think he fell through the cracks being a past criminal for the crimes that he had.
…
He will be [officially defined as a terrorist] because, as the federal prosecutor indicated earlier, ever since 9/11, they made the spectrum a little broader for prosecuting terrorism … -related crimes, and he falls into that category. Because remember, Neil, the subway system was always threatened, whether it be through nerve gas, whatever they had … and they wanted to try it out in the subway. It's already been documented that they said they wanted to try the subways at one time prior to the 9/11 attacks.
