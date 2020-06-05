Retired NYPD detective: Officer morale has never been lower amid 'spineless leadership'

Retired New York Police Department detective Angel Maysonet on Friday weighed in on the attacks against police officers all over New York, calling out leadership in the Empire State that fails to support law enforcement.

“All police officers are being painted as racist,” Maysonet told “Fox & Friends First.”

Maysonet's comments came after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on Memorial Day while in the custody of several Minneapolis police officers, one of whom kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.

His death has sparked mainly peaceful nationwide protests that have reignited feuds between law enforcement and demonstrators who decry the use of excessive force and police brutality, specifically among blacks and minorities.

Maysonet said Derek Chauvin, the officer who faces murder charges in Floyd's death, does not represent the police.

“It was one officer that committed a horrible heinous act and 99 percent of police officers around the country condemn what he did,” Maysonet said.

New York governor walked back criticisms of NYPD police officers for using force to restrain looters and rioters in recent days, instead saying the violence against officers is "intolerable."

"There is no tolerance for violence against a police officer, period," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Thursday. "They're trying to keep themselves safe because the police want to go home to their families."

The remarks came a day after Cuomo slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD for how they've handled the ongoing violence, looting and rioting in the city in the wake of George Floyd's death. He called the city's management "disgraceful."

Maysonet was asked whether he thought Cuomo is realizing how important police are.

"No, I don't. They're showing support now because it behooves them," Maysonet answered, calling Cuomo's treatment of the NYPD “disgraceful.”