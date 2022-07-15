Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

How the Republican Party has picked up Latino votes: Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance

He mentions protection of the southern border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
How the GOP garners Latino voters' ballots Video

How the GOP garners Latino voters' ballots

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance reveals how leaning into protecting the southern border and more attracts Latino voters to the Republican Party on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance showed the blueprint for how the Republican Party swayed Latino voters to its side Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JD VANCE: For so long, everybody told us that the way to reach the Hispanic vote was to go soft on borders. And it turns out, the exact opposite thing is true. That the more we lean in to protecting the southern border, the more that we lean into giving our police officers the ability to protect our communities — the more Hispanics come to our side.

JILL BIDEN APOLOGIZES FOR 'TACOS' COMMENTS ABOUT LATINOS

I think there's this way where the establishment Republicans and also the Left shared this assumption that identity politics was the way to reach out to Latinos. It turns out the way to reach out to Latinos is to be normal, not be a crazy person and actually talk to them in a way that serves their interests and to appeal to those interests. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Democratic populists are fakes: Vance Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.