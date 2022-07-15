How the Republican Party has picked up Latino votes: Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance showed the blueprint for how the Republican Party swayed Latino voters to its side Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JD VANCE: For so long, everybody told us that the way to reach the Hispanic vote was to go soft on borders. And it turns out, the exact opposite thing is true. That the more we lean in to protecting the southern border, the more that we lean into giving our police officers the ability to protect our communities — the more Hispanics come to our side.

JILL BIDEN APOLOGIZES FOR 'TACOS' COMMENTS ABOUT LATINOS

I think there's this way where the establishment Republicans and also the Left shared this assumption that identity politics was the way to reach out to Latinos. It turns out the way to reach out to Latinos is to be normal, not be a crazy person and actually talk to them in a way that serves their interests and to appeal to those interests.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: