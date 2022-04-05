Expand / Collapse search
Tucker Carlson Tonight
Republican lawmaker pushes legislation to stop China building 'agricultural monopoly' in US

Rep. Dan Newhouse said he wants to 'preclude' the Chinese government from buying agricultural assets in America

Fox News Staff
Rep. Dan Newhouse weighs in on what can be done to stop China from building a monopoly of foreign ownership of agricultural lands.

Tucker Carlson revealed Tuesday that China now owns more than $2 billion worth of farmland in the United States, and Rep. Dan Newhouse said he has legislation that could stop them from "starting an agricultural monopoly in the United States of America."

DAN NEWHOUSE: The Biden Administration is hurting the U.S. by their policies, and they're actually helping China. And I have legislation I think will go a long ways to stopping China from starting an agricultural monopoly in the United States of America. I want to preclude the Communist Chinese government from purchasing agricultural assets in the United States of America. 

I've had the opportunity to take some trips to other parts of the world. And I've seen firsthand that some of the things that China is doing in other countries in Central America and South America, I've heard of things are doing in Europe and in Africa. We don't want them to get a foothold in our country. And I think, you know, 10, 20 years from now, if we don't act, people are going to look back and say, Well, why didn't you guys do something? The time to act is now and be preemptive so that we can prevent China from gaining a foothold in our important domestic food production. And that's what my legislation will do.

