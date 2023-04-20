Reps. Bowman, Donalds clash over Hunter Biden revelations in fiery debate: He's 'not running for president'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., engaged in a fiery debate on Wednesday, with the Democratic lawmaker appearing to dismiss revelations about Hunter Biden because, "he's not running for president!"

CNN's Pamela Brown hosted the debate as the two lawmakers discussed gun violence, income inequality, who they're supporting in 2024 and more. Donalds explained why he endorsed former President Donald Trump and Bowman said he was "endorsing an insurrectionist."

Donalds argued that Democrats had also voted to overturn elections and then brought up President Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"You have the President's brother, the President's son, they are taking wire payments, from people, across the globe. Jamaal, I've seen some of the documents myself. They are taking these payments. We've already documented a million dollars going to Hunter Biden, facilitated with other members, of the Biden family," Donalds said.

Bowman started to laugh and said, "Hunter Biden is not running for president."

"Stop that, stop that, now you know better than that," Donalds responded.

Bowman declared, "Joe Biden is the president."

"If Hunter Biden is getting money from Chinese, from people, with Chinese companies? If he's facilitating the sale of a cobalt mine, to China, while Joe Biden is setting energy policy in the United States, you don't think that man is compromised? Come on!" Donalds continued. "You don't think he knows what his son is doing?"

"You're talking about Hunter Biden, right now," Bowman responded while laughing.

"Come on! You're going to sit here, and tell me, he doesn't know what his son is doing?" Donalds challenged before Brown turned the discussion toward Trump and President Biden.

Fox News Digital confirmed on Wednesday that an IRS criminal supervisory agent seeking whistleblower protection claimed the investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration.

The two lawmakers also recently engaged in a debate on the Capitol steps about presidential candidates. "To the gentleman from New York, man, listen, it’s cool to have two people in my state that could be president. I don’t know about New York."

Bowman laughed and said, "Who in your state could be president? Who? DeSantis?! DeSantis doesn’t have a shot. He’s a White nationalist."

Donalds wasn’t buying the talking point, replying, "No, he’s not."

