Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Reps. Bowman, Donalds clash over Hunter Biden revelations in fiery debate: He's 'not running for president'

'You don't think he knows what his son is doing?' Donalds asked about President Biden

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Lawmakers clash over Hunter Biden in fiery CNN debate Video

Lawmakers clash over Hunter Biden in fiery CNN debate

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., engaged in a heated debate on CNN Wednesday that covered a wide range of issues, including revelations about Hunter Biden.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., engaged in a fiery debate on Wednesday, with the Democratic lawmaker appearing to dismiss revelations about Hunter Biden because, "he's not running for president!" 

CNN's Pamela Brown hosted the debate as the two lawmakers discussed gun violence, income inequality, who they're supporting in 2024 and more. Donalds explained why he endorsed former President Donald Trump and Bowman said he was "endorsing an insurrectionist."

Donalds argued that Democrats had also voted to overturn elections and then brought up President Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"You have the President's brother, the President's son, they are taking wire payments, from people, across the globe. Jamaal, I've seen some of the documents myself. They are taking these payments. We've already documented a million dollars going to Hunter Biden, facilitated with other members, of the Biden family," Donalds said. 

LATEST HUNTER BIDEN BOMBSHELL: HERE’S THE KIND OF ACCESS HIS PARTNERS HAD TO VP JOE BIDEN 

Byron Donalds and Jamaal Bowman

Rep. Byron Donalds and Rep. Jamaal Bowman debate during appearance on CNN.  (Screenshot/CNN/CNNPrimetime)

Bowman started to laugh and said, "Hunter Biden is not running for president."

"Stop that, stop that, now you know better than that," Donalds responded. 

Bowman declared, "Joe Biden is the president."

"If Hunter Biden is getting money from Chinese, from people, with Chinese companies? If he's facilitating the sale of a cobalt mine, to China, while Joe Biden is setting energy policy in the United States, you don't think that man is compromised? Come on!" Donalds continued. "You don't think he knows what his son is doing?"

BYRON DONALDS GOES VIRAL FOR DEBATE WITH NEW YORK DEMOCRAT ON BIDEN'S CHANCES AGAINST TRUMP OR DESANTIS

Byron Donalds oversight committee

Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, speaks during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee business meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"You're talking about Hunter Biden, right now," Bowman responded while laughing. 

"Come on! You're going to sit here, and tell me, he doesn't know what his son is doing?" Donalds challenged before Brown turned the discussion toward Trump and President Biden. 

Fox News Digital confirmed on Wednesday that an IRS criminal supervisory agent seeking whistleblower protection claimed the investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration.

Two congressmen talking

Reps Bryon Donalds, R-Fla., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., have a lively debate on 2024 presidential candidates on the c (Screenshot/Twitter)

The two lawmakers also recently engaged in a debate on the Capitol steps about presidential candidates. "To the gentleman from New York, man, listen, it’s cool to have two people in my state that could be president. I don’t know about New York."

Bowman laughed and said, "Who in your state could be president? Who? DeSantis?! DeSantis doesn’t have a shot. He’s a White nationalist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donalds wasn’t buying the talking point, replying, "No, he’s not." 

Fox News's Patrick Ward, Greg Wehner and Gabriel Hayes contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.