Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.

MICHAEL WALTZ: This is a historic moment, and it's a dark moment, and the commander in chief's success here and his strength is what the world needs to see. But his strategy of holding back and hoping that Putin behaves properly hasn't worked. It's failed, and I hope and expect to see him change course as... he did on Nord Stream just a few days ago. And we need to see number one, sanctions on Putin's inner circle and him personally, and number two, a commitment to supporting Ukrainian resistance to turn this into a quagmire for Russia.

