Rep. Waltz says Florida voters are 'furious' over Trump raid: 'What does the FBI have to hide?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., slammed the FBI for its raid on former President Trump's estate, warning Florida voters are "furious" as they head to the polls for primary day. Waltz called for transparency on "The Faulkner Focus," questioning what the FBI "has to hide" after the former president requested a special master to oversee the investigation.

JUDGE REINHART FORMALLY REJECTS DOJ ARGUMENT TO KEEP TRUMP AFFIDAVIT SEALED, CALLS RAID ‘UNPRECEDENTED’

MICHAEL WALTZ: It's primary day in Florida, and I've been out talking to voters all morning, and they are furious about this raid. It is definitely top of mind. And my question there question is, what is the Department of Justice? What does FBI have to hide? I mean, all President Trump is asking for is that given the last several years of a politicized witch hunt against him. What's wrong with having a third party in there to decide what documents should go where? Clearly, we already know the FBI took photos. They took handwritten notes. They took things that were attorney-client privilege. They took all kinds of things that were outside the scope of the warrant. So what's wrong with having a little transparency and letting someone else in to make sure DOJ and FBI is doing what they should do?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW: