Rep. Tim Ryan: 'Big mistake' to deny people are getting hammered by inflation

Ohio Democrat Senate candidate warns against his party denying how 'bad' inflation is for working Americans

Fox News Staff
Tim Ryan: Big mistake to deny people are getting hammered by inflation

Ohio Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan told "America Reports" on Wednesday that attempts by his party to deny, ignore or "sugarcoat" the severity of inflation does a disservice to working Americans struggling every day.

TIM RYAN: I've spent a good deal of time on farms and rural areas and in the cities as well. And people are getting absolutely hammered. I mean, there's no question about it. And so to deny that I think is a big mistake. People are getting hammered. We need a tax cut for working people, whether it's the earned income tax cut, a general tax cut for working people and small businesses. It's like… stuff is bad. It's real bad for people. And so ignoring that or trying to somehow, you know, sugarcoat it, I think does a disservice to the people who are out there struggling every single day. I've been calling now for months for us to bring a tax cut for people here in the United States, working people.

