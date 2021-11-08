Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rep. Salazar says Biden administration silently sending flights of migrants to Florida is ‘embarrassing’

'No one really asks us, the brown community, the representatives of the Latinos in this country, how do we feel about this?' Salazar asserted

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., rips the Biden administration after a report that more than 70 flights of migrants were being flown to Florida without any notice.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the Biden administration silently sending flights of migrants to Florida is "embarrassing" and that America "needs an immigration reform law."

FLORIDA GOV SAYS BIDEN ADMIN HAS LANDED DOZENS OF SECRET FLIGHTS CARRYING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS INTO THE STATE

MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR: It’s very embarrassing that this is happening… no one really asks us, the brown community, the representatives of the Latinos in this country, how do we feel about this? And I’m going to tell you that this is extremely embarrassing because do you know where those people wind up at? In our barriers, in neighborhoods and we do not know if those people are child sex traffickers, if they’re drug dealers…

We need an immigration reform law because everything that’s happening is because of this government, and Mr. Biden promised that within the first 100 years of his presidency, he was going to present an immigration reform law and once again, he has dropped us, for the reconciliation bill, for child care, for healthcare, for long care and elderly care. Where are the immigrants?

