Rep. Omar 'glad' special counsel appointed over Biden classified docs: 'Should be taken serious'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend that she was "glad" a special counsel was appointed over the discovery of President Biden's classified documents.

"I am glad that there is a special prosecutor that has been appointed to this," she said. Sanders-Townsend followed up and asked why.

Omar said any kind of potential breach in security protocol should be taken seriously and argued Republicans were only interested in investigating Biden and not former President Trump.

"Yes because anytime there is a deviance in regards to security protocols, that should be taken serious, it should be investigated," Omar said. "So you have to understand right? Republicans are not really interested in upholding the law, and following security protocols. What they’re interested in is playing political game and now only wanting to investigate Biden."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel after a second batch of classified documents were found in the president's garage at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

"Lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President's Wilmington residence garage," White House lawyers said in a statement on Thursday. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room."

The first batch of classified documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., and a third batch, which included an additional five documents, was discovered at the president's home on Thursday.

"While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said in a statement.

Sanders-Townsend also asked Omar about committee assignments and noted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans have said Omar should not be seated on committees.

"They say they don’t believe in stopping debate, that they are not scared of you know people having deviance in political opinions. They specifically want to silence my voice as the only African born to ever serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee where I have been successfully doing my job for the last two terms and now look forward to doing it on a committee that no one of my background, no one of my ethnicity, of my culture has ever gotten the opportunity to be able to do so," she said.

Fox News' Peter Doocy pressed the president about why the documents were in his garage on Thursday.

"I'm going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it'll be soon, but I said earlier this week — and by the way my Corvette is in a locked garage. It's not like it's sitting out in the street," Biden said.