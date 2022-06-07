Rep. Nancy Mace touts 'pro-business' credentials following US Chamber of Commerce endorsement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was endorsed this week by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying group for businesses in the country, ahead of her Republican primary election June 14.

"Rep. Nancy Mace’s strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District are significant," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior political strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson.

"Rep. Mace is committed to free enterprise solutions that will help our nation recover from the pandemic. She supports a low, competitive tax code, is dedicated to addressing the worker shortage, and is a fighter for the free markets. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Mace in her re-election," Stephenson added.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Mace, who faces a tough primary challenge as she seeks a second term in Congress, touted her "pro-business" credentials following the endorsement and poured water on the idea that former President Donald Trump's opposition to her campaign would overcome the support she was seeing from small-business proponents.

NANCY MACE, WHO'S FACING A TRUMP-BACKED CHALLENGER, SAYS SHE DOESN'T 'MESS AROUND' WITH FUNDRAISING

"Small businesses truly are the backbone of the low country economy, the economy of the 1st Congressional District, so to have the backing of such a strong pro-small business community really means a lot," Mace said.

She added that she had "never, ever voted to raise a single tax," and that voters in the South Carolina low country needed someone who understood what was at stake when it came to the importance of small business to the state's, as well as the country's, economy.

Mace went on to argue that Trump's endorsement of her opponent, former state lawmaker Katie Arrington, hadn't had the impact national pundits thought it would and that she was seeing a high level of support from voters she talked to throughout the district.

"I'm looking forward to a very large double-digit win," Mace said.

NANCY MACE SAYS ‘GIANT RED WAVE’ COMING IN MIDTERMS: ‘BIDEN ON WRONG SIDE OF EVERY ISSUE’

She stressed the importance for Republicans to have plans in place to address the economic issues facing the country should they recapture the House and Senate following the November midterms, including inflation, record high gas prices, and the rising cost of goods and services.

"These are issues that are taking a massive toll on had working families," she said.

Primary elections in South Carolina will be held Tuesday, June 14.