Nancy Mace says 'giant red wave' coming in midterms: 'Biden on wrong side of every issue'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., ripped President Biden for being on the "wrong side" of every issue, telling "Fox & Friends First" that Democrats will see big losses in November. Mace also commented on her state's primary election, saying she looks forward to representing South Carolina going forward.

REP. NANCY MACE: They certainly won't be winning South Carolina in 2024, and you can see it already now, in 2022. Democrats are scrambling, seeing the polling that's out there. There is going to be a giant red wave and that red wave starts in 2022, and it starts in South Carolina's first congressional district where I serve. It starts in every single swing district across the country, and it means that Republicans need to show independents that our message and our policies and our values are what are going to lead our country out of the mess that Joe Biden has created, because he has been on the wrong side of every single issue. And today marks the first day we have new voting laws in the state of South Carolina that Governor Henry McMaster signed into law, and you can vote early over the course of the next two weeks.

I will tell you, South Carolinian families are worried about inflation, they're worried about the price of groceries and food when they go to the store, they're worried about gas prices and they're worried about the southern border. We see these issues here in the Lowcountry as well. We had a member of the MS13 gang arrested here last year. We have human trafficking and sex trafficking issues, drug issues so we're working really hard to pull out a big win. We're up 20 points right now and expect to hold the line over the next two weeks and looking forward to continuing to represent South Carolina going forward.

