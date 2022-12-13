Rep. Nancy Mace praised for 'brilliant display' as LGBTQ activist ‘exposed as a violence-inciting fraud’

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., grabbed attention on Twitter Tuesday for exposing a transgender rights witness condemning violent rhetoric after previously calling for violence against Supreme Court justices.

Mace, one of the few Republicans at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, spoke to Alejandra Caraballo of Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic on the threats posed by anti-democratic extremist groups and their harm to American democracy.

She asked all the witnesses whether they consider violent rhetoric against government officials on social media to be a "threat to democracy."

When trans woman Caraballo, known as @Esqueer_ on Twitter, answered in the affirmative, Mace pointed out Caraballo’s own violent rhetoric against Supreme Court justices after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Mace displayed a poster board with Caraballo's June 25 tweet, which read, "The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don’t have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again."

On Twitter, users praised Mace’s calling out liberal hypocrisy regarding violent rhetoric.

"Watch @RepNancyMace destroy trans activist Alejandra Caraballo with ‘her’ own tweets," The Libs of TikTok account posted.

"Brilliant display by Rep. @NancyMace! The people who say violent rhetoric on social media is a threat to democracy and then promote violent rhetoric themselves need to be held accountable and their hypocrisy displayed for the world to see," Canary CEO Dan Eberhart tweeted.

Conservative radio host Tony Bruno wrote, "This was so perfectly set up by @NancyMace to deliver the knockout blow to the entire panel of hypocrites. Brilliance!"

Fellow conservative radio host Jason Rantz praised, "This is everything. Thanks @NancyMace!"

"Accountability is coming…" former Florida U.S. House candidate Vic DeGrammont warned.

Former Daily Signal producer Douglas Blair tweeted, "These liberal activists are such hypocrites. They complain about ‘violent rhetoric’ coming from the right while posting the most vitriolic stuff imaginable."

"Raskin looks like he’s watching his mom flirt with the mailman," columnist David Marcus said of Rep. Jamie Raskin's, D-Md., reaction while sitting next to Mace.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon wrote, "There was no ‘block" button in real life to keep @Esqueer_ safe from being exposed as a violence-inciting fraud. Sad!"

While Caraballo insisted that this was not a "correct characterization" of her tweet, Mace pointed out that a man was arrested in June for attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a result of the draft opinion leak overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mace closed by emphasizing that threats to democracy can come from the political left as well as the political right.

"It’s clear to me that we have to call out the threats to our democracy emanating from where they come, whether it’s the right or the left," she said.